NTIA Says Brixton Academy Reopening Marks New Era of Crowd Safety within Performance Spaces

Share Tweet Share Email

Ahead of the Re-Opening of the Brixton Academy this evening more than a year after being closed Michael Kill CEO NTIA says: “We are pleased that the Brixton Academy will finally be able to open its doors this evening for the first time in over a year, with a comprehensive safety plan and extended licensing conditions which have been agreed by authorities to safeguard future events within this iconic building.”

“It is important to recognise at this point the immense efforts made by all parties to ensure a safe and successful reopening, as well as establishing a new operating best practice for safety within licensed and performance spaces across the UK.”

“We also recognise the profound responsibility that accompanies this, and acknowledge the tragic events of December 2022 which resulted in the loss of two amazing individuals, Gaby Hutchinson & Rebecca Ikumelo, to which our heartfelt condolences remain with their families and friends.”

“Brixton Academy has consistently held a special place in the hearts of music aficionados, and its cultural significance is immeasurable. We have consistently advocated for its safe reopening, and today we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring its continued success as a safe hub for live music and nightlife.”

“Today is also a testament to the potency of collective action and the enduring passion for live and electronic music culture, and we are indebted to each and every individual who signed petitions, participated in meetings, and voiced their support through various avenues.”

“As the venue embarks on this new journey, we eagerly anticipate it welcoming music enthusiasts, artists, and the community to partake in the enchantment of live performances once more within this iconic space.”