Stonegate’s Property Team to Tackle Snowdon for Charity

This summer, 26 members of Stonegate Group’s property team will be undertaking the challenge to climb Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, for the group’s dedicated charity, Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND Association).

Stonegate’s property team are located across the UK and will come together on 3rd July to take on the challenge which has been spearheaded by Head of Property, Jonathan Guise.

Andy Cavanagh, Director of Property at Stonegate commented: “MND Association and Stonegate have a longstanding relationship and the team are always looking for creative ways in which to fundraise for this worthy cause. I’m proud that we have rallied 26 willing volunteers for our Snowdon hike challenge and we’ve been amazed by the funds raised so far.”

The group of walkers will be taking the Llanberis path up Snowdon, the longest route to summit which stretches 14.5km with a 3,199 feet ascent. The Snowdonia National Park Authority classifies Llanberis Path as a hard and strenuous route and the terrain includes steep hills, uneven footing and sections of scrambling.

Andy added: “It will certainly be a challenge to climb Snowdon, but we’ve got a determined team who are dedicated to the cause.”

MND affects the nerves known as motor neurones that are found in the brain and spinal cord. These neurones are responsible for muscle function and the disease can lead muscles to weaken, stiffen and waste, which can affect how you walk, talk, eat and drink. At any one time, there are up to 5,000 individuals living with the condition in the UK.

The MND Association helps those dealing with their diagnosis to manage their symptoms and improves their access to care and research in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To help the team smash their £15,000 fundraising goal, donations can be made, here.