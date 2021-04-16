Specially Selected Pork Tikka Skewers with masala sauce

Serves 4
Prep time – 20 mins
Cook time – 25 mins
Ingredients:
500g Specially Selected Pork fillet
1 x pack 3 mixed peppers
2 x small red onions
1 x small brown onion
20ml rapeseed oil
2 x cloves garlic
1 x tsp ground ginger
1 x tsp ground cumin
1 x tsp chilli powder
3 x tsp curry powder
Juice x 2 lemons
1 x 400ml coconut milk
35g ground almonds
20g tomato puree
10g fresh coriander
4 x metal or wooden long kebab sticks
Method
- Cut the pork fillet in half lengthways and cut into chunks.
- Place the chunks into a bowl with one teaspoon curry powder and the juice of one lemon and mix well.
- Leave to marinate while you make the masala sauce.
- Chop the red pepper finely, discarding any pith or seeds.
- Peel and finely chop the onion.
- Peel and mince the garlic.
- In a wok, fry the chopped pepper, onion and garlic for two minutes on a low heat.
- Add the rest of the curry powder, cumin, chilli and ginger.
- Cook for another minute, stirring as you cook.
- Add the coconut milk, lemon juice and tomato puree.
- Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the ground almonds and stir well.
- Put to one side while you make the pork tikka skewers.
- Peel the red onions – cut into chunks.
- Cut the peppers into chunks, discarding any pith and seeds.
- Thread the Pork chunks, onion and peppers onto the skewers.
- Turn the grill to high and cook the skewers for about 15 minutes, turning as you cook them.
- Serve alongside the masala sauce, naan breads, rice, chutneys and pickles.