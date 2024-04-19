The Plant-Based Zone Returns To Food & Drink Expo

Share Tweet Share Email

With the prevalence of plant-based food growing significantly within the food & drink market, Food & Drink Expo aim to shed light on this booming sector through their dedicated Plant-Based zone, home to vegan and plant-based products.

Supported by The Vegan Society and Chirpea, the zone returns after a successful launch in 2023 to showcase some of the very best vegan and plant-based products the UK sector has to offer, including a range of meat alternatives, snacks, drinks, ingredients and just everything plant! Big names exhibiting include Suma Wholefoods (Stand CC210), BioVit (Stand EE211), Moving Mountains (Stand BB228) and Novameat (Stand FF210).

Food & Drink Expo also has an exciting line-up of sessions covering a range of industry-impacting topics, highlights include:

Where next for plant-based?

The panel of experts in this session will debate the future of the plant-based category, identifying the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Heather Mills: Taking back control

VBites founder Heather Mills sits down for an exclusive interview with The Grocer to discuss everything plant and the future of VBites.

Across five content theatres, a variety of expert panels will call on some of the industry’s biggest names for their take on the sector’s most pressing challenges. Planet Organic’s founder Renée Elliott, UK&I MD of Innocent Drinks Sam Akinluyi, CEO of FareShare George Wright and Better Nature Tempeh’s Co-Founder & CEO Christopher Kong are just a few of the panellists scheduled to appear at the event.

Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show, National Convenience Show, The Forecourt Show and The Restaurant Show will form part of the UK Food & Drink Shows, encompassing the whole spectrum from food development, grocery to specialist retail, wholesale, hospitality and foodservice.

To find out more and to register for your free pass, visit: www.foodanddrinkexpo.co.uk