Conwy Pub’s New Garden Creates Space for Community Connection

Image credit: Nathan Roberts Photography / Pub is The Hub

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A Conwy pub is enhancing its role at the heart of its local community with a community garden, including an edible garden, to help bring locals together through a shared interest and to grow produce for local people to enjoy.

The new community garden at 17th century pub The Hawk & Buckle Inn in Llannefydd, near Denbigh in Conwy, which was opened by publicans Paul Harris and Christina Ramsay last June, features a new grass area, wheelchair friendly pathways and ramps and range of pollinator-friendly, raised planters to help enable people with limited mobility to take part in planned ongoing community planting and gardening activities. Creative sessions with a local artist are also planned.

With no local amenities or public transport in the village the new garden is providing an invaluable meeting space during the day for local people.

Edible plants, including wild strawberries, fennel, artichokes and red currants and herbs including garlic chives, camomile, chives, rosemary and thyme, as well and as boxes for swifts and garden games are among the community garden’s other lovely features, which has created a welcoming outdoor space for local residents, families, young farmers and community groups to meet and socialise.

The garden will be looked after ongoing by volunteers, including young farmers from Cffi Llannefydd who meet regularly at the pub and who supported with the original planting in the garden. The aim is that produce grown is used on the pub’s menu, which focuses on homemade, locally-sourced food, as well as picked by locals to enjoy at home too.

The pub, which also has five bedrooms to accommodate visitors to the area, also hosts monthly quizzes, live music, sponsors local football players, regular film nights and charity events to fundraise for the local church. Publicans Paul and Christina are also working on a project to create a collection of local historic and folklore tales to share with guests staying at the inn to enjoy.

Publican Paul Harris said: “Our newly created community garden is already having a real positive impact within our local area and we are seeing a range of people from more elderly residents, families, young people and people with disabilities or limited mobility from within our small, rural area enjoying coming together here.”

He adds: “Our aim with the garden goes far beyond just creating an inclusive and accessible space. We want to encourage community involvement through ongoing gardening, planting and outdoor activities.”

With expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST), the new community garden has further strengthened The Hawk & Buckle as a community hub for local people and is helping to combat social isolation in this rural area.

The project was supported by BIST, as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural and remote communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.

Regional Advisor for Pub is The Hub Malcolm Harrison said: “It’s brilliant to see this new community garden already providing such an inclusive and accessible meeting and outdoor activities space which is benefiting such a wide range of local people, including many at high risk of social isolation, and of course also helping to support local wildlife too.”

He added: “The fact that the produce grown in the garden will be enjoyed by people both in dishes on the pub’s menu and for them to pick and enjoy at home is another exciting element of this community project.”

Minister for the Future of Work Kate Dearden said: “Rural pubs like The Hawk & Buckle Inn are vital to communities like Llannefydd. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing locals with important public services and activities, it’s crucial for them to have a place to come together and socialise.

“This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs and venues through our Hospitality Support Fund. On top of the £4.3bn support package announced last year, we’ve slashed business rates for pubs by 15% and are boosting this to 20% from April.”