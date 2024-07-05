Keeping Your Cool

Latest:
CLH General Election Live – Sector Leaders Share their Views on Labour’s Historic General Election Win
Shepherd Neame Announces New Partnership With Air Ambulance Charity
Euros Continues To Deliver For The UK On Trade
Euros And Father’s Day Power Beer Sales
CLH General Election Live – Sector Leaders Share their Views on Labour’s Historic General Election Win
The ballots have been counted the result is in and Labour have won the election by huge majority! Sector leaders have been quick to share…

Shepherd Neame Announces New Partnership With Air Ambulance Charity
Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has named Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) as its Charity of the Year for 2024/25….

Black and White Hospitality Opens First Marco Pierre White Pub
Marco Pierre White’s new pub in Felixstowe has opened its doors. Falling under the Marco Pierre White Ale House brand, it is the first of…

Greene King Predicts To Sell 1.1 Million Pints During Euros Quarter-Finals
Greene King predicts that it will sell 1,100,000 pints during this weekend’s Euros quarter-finals. Unsurprisingly, England’s match against Switzerland is expected to be the most…

Co-op Under Fire Over Euro Football Advert
Pub operators have hit out at high street retailer Co-op over the latest advert urging the public to stay away from pubs and watch football…

Charity Hospitality Action Expands Walk For Wellbeing Initiative
Hospitality Action’s annual initiative Walk for Wellbeing has been expanded into three further UK cities to mark its fifth and biggest year to date. Oxford,…

Green Light For The Ivy Liverpool
The former Bank of England building on Castle Street, Liverpool, is set to be transformed into The Ivy, thanks to proposals submitted by full-service development…

Drinkaware Launches Campaign To Check Your Drinking
Drinkaware is kicking off a nationwide campaign today (Thursday 4 July) during Alcohol Awareness Week, to encourage people to take the free Drinkaware Drinking Check…

NTIA Says UK’s Night Time Economy Extremely Fragile
The UK’s Night-Time Economy (NTE) faces a critical juncture as it grapples with an alarming rise in business failures. According to recent data from Shakespeare…

Stonegate Group Pubs Makes Finals Of Great British Pub Awards 2024
Six exceptional Stonegate Group pubs have reached the finals of the prestigious 2024 Great British Pub Awards (GBPAs). With hundreds of pubs competing from all…

Business News

Stella Artois Launches ‘Perfect Serve’ Campaign Celebrating The Perfect Pint
Budweiser Brewing Group celebrates their dedication to serve quality, incentivising consumers to rate the quality of their Stella Artois serve, and rewarding customers who serve…

Global Brands Ltd Expands Spirits Portfolio With Shanky’s Whip Partnership
More Than Half Of Bar-Goers Actively Avoid Venues Without Inclusivity Policies After Experiencing Discrimination
Pushing the Envelope – Why It Pays To Have a Holistic View of Card Payments
The Summer of Love
The Benefit Of Taking Wellbeing Seriously
By Richard Stockley, Managing Director of RRC International (www.rrc.co.uk) The Factories Act of 1833 kickstarted a culture of health and safety in the UK, and…

The ‘Karaoke Room Effect’
Pushing the Envelope – Why It Pays To Have a Holistic View of Card Payments
Marketing- Effective Ways to Promote Your Business
How Hospitality Businesses Can Weather The Economic Headwinds
Keeping Your Cool
The importance of temperature controlled storage is understood by most within the hospitality and catering sectors, yet it is surprisingly often overlooked when making plans…

Energy for Rural Hospitality Businesses – Versatility is Key
Get A Grip On Food Prep With The New Onyx From Williams
The AVLA Licence – A Legal Requirement
VK Enters Alcohol-Free Category with VK Blue 0.0%
Twister Fries ‘No Nacho’ Mexican Sharer
Ingredients • 500g Lamb Weston Seasoned Twister Fries • 2 Avocados; peeled, seeded & diced • 4 Southern Fried Chicken/Cajun Chicken fillets, sliced • 100ml…

Caterers’ Chicken Curry
Vegan Hot Cross Buns
Peter’s Paella Recipe!
Beery Bake Cake
