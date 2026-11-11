Hoar Cross Pub Reopens Following a Half-a-Million Pound Investment

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The Meynell Ingram Arms pub in Hoar Cross has reopened following a massive £500,000 investment by pub company Punch Pubs & Co.

The country pub closed at the end of September to undergo a refurbishment, which has now been completed.

New Management Partners, Simon and Karen Terry have taken on the pub and are excited to get started. Simon said: “This is a fantastic pub with incredible potential and we’re so pleased to be here. I am looking forward to meeting all our guests and delighting them with our generous pub favourites, Sunday lunch, local cask ales and carefully chosen wines.”

Punch has revamped the exterior of the pub, replacing existing signage with new concepts that compliment planted flowers and shrubbery, all of which has been sourced locally and planted by local people. The courtyard and gardens have been refreshed but guests will be happy to know there’s been no major changes, and the outside bar has been retained.

Inside, the bar has been refurbished, with the chairs, stools, tables and décor all refreshed or replaced. Guests will notice the return of the pub’s known country charm and admired attention to detail.

Overseeing the transformation was James Killick, an experienced Operations Manager at Punch Pubs & Co. “We’re delighted with the results of the refresh,” James said. “Our ambition is to return The Meynell Ingram Arms to its former glory and position it as the number one destination in Staffordshire once again.”

James continued: “Everything will begin and end with our food and drinks menu, it’s what we want the pub to be known for. We have great beer, fine food and polished service that will bring guests back time and time again.”

On the changes to the pub, James said: “I think we’ve kept everything that has made the Meynell a destination pub and made small improvements where it was necessary. I’m sure our guests will love it.”