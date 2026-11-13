Punch Pubs & Co. Acquires The Idle Valley Tap Pub In Retford

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Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of the Idle Valley Tap in Retford.

The much-loved pub, located on Carolgate in the town, will undergo a refurbishment in spring 2027.

Punch Pubs Operations Manager, David Hill commented: “We are delighted to acquire this well-known and beloved pub and hope to build on its strong reputation. Next year we will be enhancing what makes this pub special while giving it a bit of a refresh.

“Stephen and Charlotte are popular with the guests and will remain in charge of the day-to-day running of the pub.”

The Idle Valley Tap is a welcoming local pub featuring a large bar, open fire, pool table, darts board and live sport screens. Externally the pub has made the most of its outside space to provide an attractive seating area. The pub also features ten rooms letting rooms which have previously received multiple industry awards.

Speaking about the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Acquisitions Manager, Henry Boshier, added: “This is an exciting opportunity for Punch, and I’m delighted to welcome the Idle Valley Tap into our Punch family. As always, it remains our priority to ensure the pub continues to thrive at the heart of the community and we’re looking forward to getting in the door.”