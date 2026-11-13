Amber Taverns Unveils Carter & Co Following £160k Wakefield Investment

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Amber Taverns is giving one of Wakefield’s established pubs a new lease of life with the opening of Carter & Co today, Friday 13 November, following a £160K investment in the former Hogarths on Westgate. The transformation marks a fresh chapter for the Grade II listed venue, which has traded as Hogarths for the past 12 years, combining a contemporary new look with an expanded entertainment offer while retaining its position as a popular city-centre local.

The refurbishment has introduced brighter interiors, new carpets, blinds and furnishings, alongside a dedicated double darts area and improvements to the beer garden. The pub will continue to be operated by Emily Wray, a Wakefield local with more than eight years’ experience in hospitality, supported by her existing nine-strong team.

Richard Lewis, CEO of Amber Taverns, said, “There’s something particularly satisfying about taking a well-established pub and giving it a fresh identity and a new sense of energy. Hogarths has been part of Wakefield’s hospitality scene for many years, and our investment in Carter & Co is about building on that foundation while creating something that feels exciting and relevant for today’s customers.

“We’ve invested in the things that really matter to people visiting their local, from comfortable surroundings and great sports facilities to entertainment and a welcoming atmosphere. Emily knows the pub and its customers, and having an experienced local operator and an established team in place gives Carter & Co a fantastic starting point.

“Across Amber, we’re continuing to invest in pubs that have real potential. Carter & Co is a great example of how a well-considered refurbishment can breathe new life into an established venue and help keep our town and city centres vibrant.”

The venue will open to the public today, Friday 13 November.