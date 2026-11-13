Craft Union Celebrates Outstanding Operators at Annual Awards Ceremony

Share Post Share Email

Craft Union Pub Company has celebrated the achievements of its operators from across the UK at its annual Craft Union Operator Awards.

The awards shine a spotlight on the operators behind Craft Union’s pubs, celebrating those who have delivered exceptional results across a range of areas, from community engagement and fundraising to sales growth, sport, investment and operational excellence.

Held annually, the awards recognise the operators whose passion, commitment and hard work help make sure community pubs continue to thrive.

This year’s winners demonstrate the breadth of talent across the Craft Union estate, showcasing operators who are not only running successful businesses but also creating spaces that bring people together, support local causes and play an important role in the communities they serve.

The 2026 Craft Union Operator Award winners are:

Best Turnaround: Kevin Sadler, Fountain Inn, Soham

Best Newcomer: Jeff Garside, Cherry Tree, Pennycross

Best Sports Performance: Callum and Lauren Walton, Springvale Tavern, Sheffield

Best Community Pub Operator: Sara and Kelly Hirst, Black Swan, Ripon

Outstanding Pub of the Year: Andrew Graham and Rachel Sewell, Grapes, Beverley

Best Sales and Profit Growth: Chris and Iryna Williams, Railway, Lancing

Risk and Safety Award: Fiona Pinn, Kings Head, Plymouth

Best Investment: Tom Lakin, Roman Bath, York

Best Gaming Performance: Marie Rochell, Tennis Court, Birmingham

Best Centre of Excellence Operator: Claire Turner, Moot Hall Arms, Leeds

Best Student or Late Night Proposition: Shane Palmer, Beehive, Sheffield

Special recognition was also given to Craft Union’s leading fundraising operators, whose efforts have generated significant support for charities and local causes within their communities:

Jonathan and Tanya Childs, Garden House, Norwich

Jemma Lewis, New Inn, Keynsham

Andrew Werra and Kirsten Collinson, Cross Keys, Hull

Joanne Powell, Red Hall Hotel, Clwyd

Many of this year’s winners demonstrated how community pubs continue to evolve and grow by putting local people at the heart of what they do.

Among them were Sara and Kelly Hirst of the Black Swan in Ripon, who secured the Community Pub Operator award for the second consecutive year, recognised for their tireless efforts to bring people together through initiatives including the town’s annual Pride celebrations.

Andrew Graham and Rachel Sewell of The Grapes in Beverley were crowned Outstanding Pub of the Year, the highest accolade of the evening, recognising excellence across every aspect of their business, from commercial performance and team development to community engagement and customer experience.

The awards also highlighted Craft Union’s continued investment in people and operator development. Claire Turner of Leeds’ Moot Hall Arms was recognised as Best Centre of Excellence Operator after helping to train more than 70 Craft Union operators throughout her career, supporting the next generation of publicans and helping shape the company’s training programmes.

Frazer Grimbleby, Managing Director of Craft Union Pub Company, said: “These awards are about recognising the incredible people behind our pubs. At a time when the hospitality industry continues to face challenges, it’s important to celebrate the operators who turn their pubs into thriving, successful businesses and valued community hubs.

“Pubs remain at the heart of communities across the UK. They are places where friendships are formed, milestones are celebrated, local causes are championed and people come together. The operators we have recognised this year embody everything that makes great pubs so special.

“What shines through year after year is the passion, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of our operators. Whether they are raising thousands for charity, investing in their communities, supporting local sport, mentoring future operators or simply creating welcoming spaces for customers, they make an enormous difference every single day.

“I am incredibly proud of all our winners and finalists. Their dedication and hard work makes sure our pubs continue to thrive, and without them we would not have the strong, vibrant estate that Craft Union has today.”