Sir Mick Jagger Joins Oxford Pub Folk Session

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Legendary musician Sir Mick Jagger made an unexpected appearance at a popular Oxford pub, joining local performers during a Sunday evening folk music session.

The Rolling Stones singer was seen at The Half Moon in St Clements, where he took part in the venue’s long-running weekly gathering of folk musicians. Speaking to BBC News about the surprise appearance, an employee at the Half Moon said that they were “delighted” by Jagger taking to the stage.

Jagger was visiting Oxford with his partner, former ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, as guests of Oriel College. During their stay, they attended Evensong at the college chapel and later dined with students and fellows at the college’s high table.

According to the college, a small group continued the evening at a nearby pub after dinner and drinks in the Senior Common Room. There, Jagger joined Rolling Stones keyboardist Matt Clifford and Oriel College politics academic Robert Cheah for an impromptu musical performance.

The 82-year-old singer performed the traditional folk song Handsome Molly, a track he had previously recorded for his 1993 solo album Wandering Spirit.

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Johnnie at the pub told the BBC: “Our Sunday folk session has been going for many years and is open to everyone – whether you’re a beginner player or an international rock star.

“You never know what to expect at the Half Moon.”

Jagger’s most recent tour performances with the Rolling Stones took place in 2024 during the Hackney Diamonds Tour. The band is also preparing to release its 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, in July.