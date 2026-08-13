Tom Kerridge at Wetherspoon to Highlight VAT Campaign

Share Post Share Email

Michelin-starred chef and television presenter Tom Kerridge met with staff and customers at Wetherspoon’s, The Grand Assembly pub (Marlow, Buckinghamshire), to highlight his campaign to reduce the level of VAT in the hospitality industry to ten per cent.

His campaign, titled ‘VAT’s The Problem’ argues that a ten per cent VAT rate is fair for hospitality.

It complements Wetherspoon’s long-term campaign to reduce the level of VAT in the hospitality industry.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “ I am delighted that Tom took the time to visit our pub in Marlow and highlight the VAT campaign.

“He is an influential figure in the hospitality industry and I am delighted that he is supporting the campaign.

“A reduction in the level of VAT on a long-term basis will generate growth and create jobs in the important hospitality sector and help the high street, of which pubs are an integral part.”

Tom Kerridge added: “ It is a huge boost to the campaign that such a wide reaching and significant company like Wetherspoon has joined the #VATSTHEPROBLEM ranks.

“Hospitality is so wide ranging and the issues that push on it are affecting everyone involved, from hotels, B&Bs, restaurants, clubs and pubs.“The more we talk about the problem, the more pressure we can put on the government to hear our voices.

“Thank you to all the colleagues and teams that are getting behind the campaign.”