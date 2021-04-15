Localis And BBPA To Host Webinar On “Power Of Pubs”

Share Tweet Share Email

Webinar, featuring guest speaker Danny Kruger MP, will take place at 11am Tuesday 20th April

Localis and the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs, are to both host a webinar titled “The Power of Pubs”, which will discuss the role of pubs in levelling up the UK and preserving their recovery.

Taking place at 11am on Tuesday 20th April, the webinar will feature a panel debate between guests Danny Kruger MP, Ed Bedington (Editor of the Morning Advertiser) and Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the BBPA, amongst others.

It follows a report published by Localis and sponsored by the BBPA of the same title, which explores the role pubs can play in levelling up the UK and how to preserve their economic and social contribution to UK society in their recovery.

Topics covered in the panel discussion debate will include:

What is the role of our pubs in ‘levelling up’?

As a vital base of the ‘foundational’ economy, how should government plans for growth, skills and regeneration support what is a robust labour market for a young and diverse employee base over the coming decade?

How could the industry best work with local authorities and communities to ensure the ‘pub is the hub’ for a wide range of social purposes that promote cohesion and inclusion?

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“The Pandemic has fractured our communities and frayed our social ties. As we rebuild our trade and reconnect communities once more, now is the time to discuss the vital role our pubs can play in building back better.

“I encourage anyone working in the beer and pub industry to join our webinar.”

Jonathan Werran, Chief Executive of Localis, said:

“The case for treating Britain’s pubs with fair consideration in exiting lockdown measures is, at core, as simple as it is heartfelt. Where there’s a pub, there’s a community.

“As one of the biggest contributors to the UK economy, the sector has a vital role to play in the recovery and levelling up journey of the country as well as in maintaining community cohesion and social resilience well beyond the pandemic.”