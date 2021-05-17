We’re All Goin’ On A Summer Holiday

If going on holiday is a possibility for you, the relaxation to the pandemic restrictions due to take place on 17 May will be longed for and much anticipated.

But what about the long-suffering hospitality businesses that have been closed or doing their best to trade in whatever way they could? With uncertainty around overseas holidays, an every- growing number of us vaccinated and confidence improving, many are planning a staycation which, for those businesses, will bring a welcome uplift in activity.Whitbread, the owners of Premier Inn, suffered a £1b loss last year but are expecting booking numbers to strengthen with coastal locations full.A similar picture can be expected throughout the hospitality sector.

So far, so positive. But some of those businesses will be facing financial uncertainty and will be carrying the burden of borrowing taken to survive lockdown. Staff will have been furloughed or worse. Supply chains will have been constricted and suppliers themselves could be facing their own problems.

Balancing existing demands including COVID-debt with the need to gear up for the season ahead is an immediate and real challenge.That debt will need to be repaid and is likely to be a significant drain on finances. Cashflow is tight – and getting tighter with increased staff and materials costs – but who wants to miss out on the opportunities to come?