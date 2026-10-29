Amber Taverns Enters Newcastle City Centre With £3m Acquisition

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Amber Taverns is continuing its expansion programme with a £3 million investment in The Gander, a Newcastle city-centre venue, marking a significant step in the community pub operator’s growth strategy.

The investment, which includes the acquisition and extensive redevelopment of the former Magpie premises, will create approximately 25 to 30 full-time and part-time jobs and deliver a major new addition to Newcastle’s hospitality and entertainment circuit.

Situated in the Haymarket area, within walking distance of St James’ Park, The Gander will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment, including a complete internal strip-out and substantial investment in the building’s infrastructure, facilities and entertainment offering.

A major feature of the redevelopment will be the installation of a high-specification audio and visual system, designed to deliver an exceptional live sports experience and position the pub as a leading destination for Newcastle United supporters.

Experienced operators David and Donna Molloy have been appointed to lead the new venue under Amber Taverns’ established operator-managed model. Alex Ozobia, Business Development Manager for Amber Taverns said, “Newcastle city centre has been a priority location for us for some considerable time, but we’ve been determined to find the right opportunity. In the Gander, we have secured a fantastic site in a prime position, experienced operators who share our vision and the opportunity to create something really special.

“Our £3 million commitment reflects our confidence in Newcastle’s hospitality market and our commitment to acquiring and transforming well-located sites that offer genuine potential. We believe there is a strong market for quality, affordable hospitality that combines great live sport, entertainment and a welcoming atmosphere.

“We are making a particularly significant investment in audio and visual technology, alongside live music, interactive entertainment and private hire facilities, to create a destination with broad customer appeal. Newcastle has an outstanding pub culture, and we are excited about the opportunity to become part of it.”

The acquisition forms part of Amber Taverns continued expansion strategy , combining investment in established pubs with its operator managed modes which places experienced operators at the heart of individual businesses. The Newcastle opening will further strengthen the group’s presence in the North East.