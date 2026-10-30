Bridlington Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £313,000 Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Seabirds on Fortyfoot Road in Bridlington recently reopened following a transformational combined investment of £313,000 from the licensee, D&A Pub Group and Admiral Taverns.

Internally, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new fixtures, fittings, furniture, flooring and decoration throughout. In addition to this, the layout of the pub’s bar and carvery areas have been redesigned. These upgrades have elevated the Seabird’s atmosphere and further expanded its offering to ensure it welcomes everyone and caters to all tastes.

Externally, the Seabirds has been completely revamped to include brand new signage as well as a fresh coat of paint to greet visitors. In addition, the pub boasts a newly updated beer garden for customers to enjoy.

Management team, Sarah Beckett and Matt Beckett, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Seabirds having worked in the pub industry for many years. Going forward they are committed creating a family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Sarah Beckett, co-manager at the Seabirds, commented: “It has been absolutely fantastic to see this refurbishment come to life and the finished pub looks incredible. The Seabirds is a real community hub and the support we have had from locals since it reopened has made me very excited for the future. I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped make this transformation a success and also the entire team at Admiral Taverns for all their support along the way.”

Going forward, the Seabirds will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including weekly live music, darts teams, pool teams and quiz nights. In addition, as part of the pub’s mission of giving back to the local community, it will also be hosting regular fundraising events to support a local charity, Making Friends Bridlington.

Andy Longley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I’m delighted to see the Seabirds reopened following a fantastic refurbishment. This pub has always played a role in bringing the community together, and I have no doubt that this will continue to be the case for many years to come. On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I’d like to wish him every success for the future.”