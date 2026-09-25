Deter Dine and Dash During the Festive Season

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To prevent customers from making off without paying this festive season, hold their bank cards securely while they run a tab with CardsSafe.

The UK hospitality industry faces many challenges, even during the lucrative festive season. Hospitality business managers shouldn’t worry about dine-and-dash, either. Too many dine-and-dash cases are reported, but a simple, affordable solution exists. CardsSafe is a deterrent for walkouts because cards are securely stored in lockable units behind the bar.

CardsSafe is a proven and genuine deterrent for walkouts and chargebacks. It helps staff upsell and increases trust between the venue and customers. This is why big brands and independent venues utilise the system, including Young’s Pubs, Hilton Hotels, London Golf Club, Lord’s Cricket Ground, and many independent restaurants and bars.

Trond Rornes, Director of CardsSafe Ltd., told us. “We’ve experienced a significant increase in enquiries relating to dine-and-dash. Most recently, a chain restaurant business with 50 venues took on our CardsSafe system because of far too many cases of customers making off without payment. We offer a solution to a national problem.”

The wireless CardsSafe units can sit discreetly behind the bar and work alongside existing POS. In addition, the system does not capture data, so it never breaches GDPR. The tab-keeping system is straightforward to use, so it requires minimal training and helps venues and customers keep tabs securely.

For more information, visit www.cardssafe.com or call 0845 500 1040.