South West Ale Trail Spanning 150 Pubs Launches During Cask Ale Week

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Beer lovers are being invited to explore some of the South West’s most-loved pubs as a new ale trail launches across more than 150 venues to mark the start of Cask Ale Week 2026.

The Tribute Ale Trail, launched by St Austell Brewery to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its flagship pale ale, rewards participants for exploring pubs across Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Dorset, with prizes ranging from free pints to a complimentary overnight stay.

From cosy village locals and coastal inns to countryside favourites, pub-goers can enjoy one of the region’s best-loved cask ales while collecting rewards and visiting new destinations along the way.

Trail maps are available from any participating pub. Purchase a pint of Tribute to receive that venue’s exclusive location sticker, with only one sticker available per pub. To progress through the trail, participants must visit different venues across the region. The more pubs visited, the bigger the rewards:

• Collect stickers from 10 different participating pubs and receive a free pint of Tribute

• Visit 50 different pubs and earn a £50 St Austell Brewery voucher

• Reach 100 different pubs and receive a further £50 voucher

• Complete the entire trail by visiting all participating pubs and win a one-night stay at a St Austell Brewery managed house worth £200

It’s the first ale trail to span St Austell Brewery’s pub estate in more than a decade, encouraging people to explore the region, support local pubs and celebrate its thriving cask ale culture.

The trail launches during a landmark year for both Tribute, which turns 25, and St Austell Brewery, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary. To mark the occasion, a special commemorative Tribute glass has also been created, showcasing the beer’s heritage, quality ingredients and the people behind its success.

Georgina Young, Brewing Director at St Austell Brewery, said: “The South West is home to some of Britain’s best pubs, so we wanted to create something that gives people a reason to get out and experience more of them.

“The Tribute Trail is part pub adventure, part celebration of cask ale and a chance to support the brilliant pubs and communities that make this region so special. Whether you’re aiming for 10 pubs or all 150-plus, it’s a great excuse to explore somewhere new, find a new favourite pub and enjoy a pint along the way.”