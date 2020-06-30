Google Data Shows Britain’s Thirstiest Cities As Pubs Set To Reopen🍻

In light of the latest government announcement of pubs reopening on the 4th July, digital marketing agency, Glass Digital, have analysed Google data to identify the nation’s response.

There has been over 1.8 million searches for topics related to pubs in the UK this month.

They found that searches for the phrase ‘Pub’ spiked in June.

The top 5 cities with the highest search volumes were:

Wick

Brighton

Hambleton

Halesown

Broughton Astley

Glass Digital’s Outreach Team Lead, Marissa Pysarczuk, says:

“The announcement that pubs will be allowed to reopen was a welcome relief for many who are excited by the prospect of getting out of the house for a drink.”

“As the news broke, searches on Google shot up. However, we can see region by region, some were more excited than others. We decided to look at the differences in search volume to see which cities were the thirstiest!”

“It will be interesting to see how this plays out in real life, with Saturday looming we expect to see reports of pubs and bars packed out with excited punters.”