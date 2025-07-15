Hotel Group Paddlers Race To Victory In Dragon Boat Regatta

Share Post Share Email

A crack team of paddlers from a Lake District hotel group has battled to victory in a charity dragon boat racing regatta on Windermere.

The crew from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues took to the water to raise funds for disadvantaged children and young people in the Lakeside Dragon Boat Regatta.

They were supporting the YMCA Fylde Coast charity in the Dragon boat challenge to help give young people opportunities to experience transformative day camps and residentials at one of Europe’s premier outdoor centres, YMCA Lakeside.

The hotel group’s crew took part in three race heats, competing against eight other teams, with the fastest three boats going through to a grand final, from which English Lakes Hotels emerged as the overall winner.

The team is looking to raise at least £1,000 from competing at the regatta which was organised by YMCA Lakeside in partnership with Kendal Rotary Club.

Gary Tennant from English Lakes Hotels says: “Dragon boat racing is brilliant fun and a high-energy sport. It was a great day out for all of us and we really surprised ourselves, not just in getting through to the final, but winning the big race as well. It was excellent for team building and morale too.

“We had a couple of training sessions at the Low Wood Bay Watersports Centre thanks to the Paddlers for Life charity who kindly took us out to show us the ropes. It looks like those practice sessions really paid off.

“We want to raise as much money as we can to support the charity and make a positive difference”