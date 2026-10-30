Greene King’s Pubs Become Community Hubs To Support RunTogether

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Greene King is working with England Athletics for a second year to support RunTogether, who are a key delivery agent of the Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign.

The national movement from This Girl Can raises awareness of the safety concerns women face when being active outdoors after dark.

Participating pubs across Greene King’s managed estate will open their doors to RunTogether groups and local running clubs, offering welcoming, well-lit places to meet before and after a run. Runners will also have access to practical facilities including toilets and parking. Building on Greene King’s support last year, the partnership shows how pubs can act as accessible community hubs and help local groups stay active during the darker nights.

As part of its support, Greene King will also host RunTogether’s national showcase run at the Malt House in Birmingham on Thursday, 29 October. Hosted by England Athletics and RunTogether, the event will bring runners, campaign advocates and local people together for guest speaker sessions including former Olympian Jo Pavey MBE. This will be followed by a series of social runs from the Malt House, with runners returning for food and refreshments.

Now in its fourth year, Let’s Lift the Curfew challenges the effect safety concerns can have on women’s ability to exercise outdoors after dark. Research behind the campaign shows that 72% of women in the UK change their outdoor activity routines during winter.

Kat Harper, Director of Sustainability at Greene King, said: “Our pubs play an important role at the heart of their communities, as welcoming places where people can meet and come together. We’re pleased to be supporting RunTogether by opening our doors to running groups, helping more people – particularly women – feel more confident getting outdoors and staying active during the darker months.”

Tracey Francis, Head of Participation at England Athletics, said: “RunTogether is delighted to once again join forces with Greene King.

“RunTogether is a key delivery agent for the Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign and is always looking for welcoming community hubs for our groups. Greene King and its network of pubs offer a number of compelling reasons for this collaboration, providing warm, welcoming spaces, access to essential facilities such as toilets, ample well-lit parking, and a friendly atmosphere that helps participants feel comfortable and supported before and after their run.”