StreetSmart Launches 2026 Campaign to Tackle Homelessness Across the UK

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As the weather turns wet and windy, spare a thought for those facing homelessness across the country. StreetSmart’s 2026 campaign launches on 1 November, bringing together restaurants across the UK to raise funds to prevent and tackle homelessness in all its forms, from rough sleeping to housing insecurity among young people.

Now in its 29th year, StreetSmart asks participating restaurants to add a voluntary £1 donation per table to diners’ bills throughout November and December. Diners can choose whether to contribute, and thanks to the partnership with LandAid, every donation goes directly towards funding frontline projects tackling homelessness, with no deductions for campaign costs.

Since launching in 1998, the campaign has raised over £16.2 million to support charities across the UK, providing practical help, from meals and emergency accommodation to healthcare, training, housing advice and routes towards finding a permanent home.

Luke French, owner of participating restaurant Joro in Sheffield, speaks from personal experience of why StreetSmart is needed. “Having spent my early years in supported housing, I know first-hand just how important it is to have a safe place to call home. Supported housing is about so much more than putting a roof over someone’s head – it provides stability, security, hope and the opportunity to build a better future. That’s why the work of StreetSmart and its winter campaign means so much to me personally. Everyone deserves somewhere safe to sleep and the chance to move forward in life. Sometimes, having someone believe in you and offer you a helping hand can make all the difference.”

New StreetSmart supporters in 2026 include Joro in Sheffield, Trillium in Birmingham, and 2210 by Natty Can Cook, Cloth Cornhill, Lunette and Bar Blondie in London. They join long-standing supporters including St John, Barrafina, Gymkhana and restaurant groups such as Lina Stores and The Wolseley.

StreetSmart is fully funded by LandAid, the property industry charity working to end youth homelessness. This means 100% of donations go directly to charitable projects, with no deductions for campaign costs. Funds raised stay within the communities where they are collected, so donations raised by participating restaurants in the North East , for example, support local projects tackling homelessness across the region. Government figures show that 123,000 young people aged 18-25 are currently at risk of being without a home. The LandAid partnership with StreetSmart funds projects across the UK providing help to those young people who need it most.

Chef Mark Birchall, whose three Michelin star restaurant Moor Hall takes part each year, says “Unfortunately, homelessness is a very real issue all over the UK. The discretionary £1 donation is a small contribution which can make a huge difference. We are so pleased to be able to support this cause and incredible work that StreetSmart does locally and across the country.”

StreetSmart’s work is supported by hospitality and media partners, including the MICHELIN Guide, The Good Food Guide, OpenTable, TopJaw, Broadsheet and The Standard, which help raise awareness of the campaign and encourage more people to get involved.

The campaign is open to restaurants, pubs and hotels of all sizes. StreetSmart hopes to build on the £1,178,000 million raised in 2025 and continue supporting local projects tackling homelessness across the UK.

Anna Watkins, Managing Director of Barrafina, says: “StreetSmart is a charity very close to our hearts here at Barrafina. With our restaurants being in central London and us all seeing the devastating impact of homelessness on people’s lives every day, we are proud to promote their tireless work in providing shelter and a home as well as tackling the root causes of homelessness.”

The 2026 StreetSmart campaign runs from 1 November to 31 December.