Hospitality Action And Montgomery Group Unite To Expand Industry Wellbeing Messaging

Share Post Share Email

UK charity Hospitality Action has announced a strategic partnership with Montgomery Group, the country’s longest-running independent events organiser.

The partnership aims to raise awareness of Hospitality Action’s vital work whilst promoting a more resilient and supported hospitality workforce.

Bringing together two organisations with deep roots in the industry, this collaboration combines nearly two centuries of sector support. Since 1837, Hospitality Action has provided financial assistance, mental health support and crisis aid to hospitality workers. Montgomery Group, a family-owned business founded in 1895, operates over 50 major events across 15 countries and has a proud legacy of championing hospitality innovation and excellence.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive at Hospitality Action said:

“We’re delighted to partner with Montgomery Group to expand our reach and connect with even more people across the sector. As demand for our services reaches unprecedented levels, raising awareness around the importance of wellbeing in the workplace has never been more critical. Supporting employee welfare isn’t just a moral obligation, it’s fundamental to the long-term success and sustainability of hospitality businesses in 2025 and beyond.”

Jo Farish, Event Manager for HRC, said:

“We understand the immense pressures facing hospitality professionals and are proud to welcome Hospitality Action as an official charity partner. This union is a meaningful way for us to give back to an industry that supports so many livelihoods and plays such a vital role in our communities. We’re honoured to support the incredible work Hospitality Action delivers and look forward to amplifying their message at our events, helping to drive real, positive impact where it’s needed most.