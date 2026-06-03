The Haslam Family Re-Opens Elstree Pub After A 10-Year Closure

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A derelict building for the last 10 years, The Plough in Elstree has reopened as a village inn, much to the delight of residents, who have been without a pub throughout this time.

It follows a £1.3m seven-month refurbishment by The Haslam family with support from Star Pubs, Heineken’s leased pub division. The Plough is the family’s third site with Star Pubs and brings their estate to eight.

Ready for the summer ahead, the stand-out garden – the best in the area – alone cost £250,000 to create. It offers a choice of wonderful green spaces in which to socialise including a 50-seater terrace with rattan furniture, a raised patio and garden seating 250, complete with an outdoor bar, and a 4m x 4m huge TV screen for movie nights and screening of major international sports events such as Wimbledon and The World Cup.

There’s a dedicated children’s play area with sandpits, slides and games including table tennis for older kids. The space is adjacent to a paddock where there will be miniature pony days with the opportunity for children to meet them and enjoy pony rides. An additional carpark has also been built providing parking in total for 50 cars.

The interior has retained the building’s charm whilst bringing it up to today’s modern standards. It now consists of a Hitchcock Lounge – a nod to the great director and his association with the pub – full of Hitchcock memorabilia and a cosy log burning stove. Hitchcock used to be a regular at the pub, and it is reputed to have been his favourite. The Plough also has a bar; a restaurant – The Stable Restaurant – with seating for 40, and a relaxed Garden Room leading out onto the terrace.

Well behaved dogs are welcome indoors in select areas and in the garden and paddock. They are also well catered for with Sir Woofchester Doggie Dinners available from the bar.

Says Steve Haslam: “Our team of 40 people have all been through rigorous training

under the supervision of our new manager, Michael Poole. They’re friendly and professional and are as excited about the reopening as we are.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the local support we have received from the community over the last seven months including plants, flowers, cakes and memorabilia. We’re keen for clubs and societies to use the pub, and already have 1800 Facebook followers and get 3-400 likes for every post, which is really encouraging.

“We’re looking forward to a wonderful summer ahead and a great future for The Plough and for Elstree!”

Says Nick Paul, Star Pubs Investment Manager says: “Steve and his family have done a phenomenal job with The Plough. It looks absolutely stunning and has so much to offer. I wish the team much success and residents many happy days and evenings back in their local.”