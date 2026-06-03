Hydes Appoints New Head Chef As £1.5m Boathouse Refurbishment Nears Completion

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Hydes Brewery has named Chris Bell as the new head chef to steer the kitchen team at The Boathouse in Parkgate, with the site’s £1.5 million overhaul moving into its final stages ahead of a mid-June reopening.

Structural work at the 19th-century coastal pub is now complete. The project has delivered a total structural roof replacement, brand new bar area, a new build orangery extension, upgraded bathrooms and a second bar upstairs built specifically to service the spacious new rooftop drinking and dining terrace.

Bell moves to the venue following a three-year stint as senior sous chef at Hydes’ nearby sister site, The Harry Beswick in Heswall. With 25 years under his belt in professional kitchens, Bell is a familiar face at Hydes, having worked across various pubs in the brewer’s portfolio since 2016.

The internal promotion follows the recent appointment of general manager Dale Tozer, bringing together two senior leaders who already know the local Wirral dining market.

Inside, the pub’s new look draws directly from the Dee Estuary environment. The interior design pairs terracotta color tones with local coastal bird motifs inspired by the neighboring RSPB nature reserve, alongside artwork that nods to Parkgate’s history as a Victorian bathing resort.

Chris Bell, head chef at The Boathouse, said: “This is a brilliant step up for me within Hydes, a company that truly treats its staff like family and invests heavily in career progression through initiatives like its chefs academy. Working in Heswall for the last three years means I have a proper handle on what people around here look for when they go out to eat.

“Everyone knows The Boathouse for its location, but the new rooftop terrace gives us a massive edge that will change how we handle outdoor dining and summer bookings. I am looking forward to getting stuck into the new kitchen, pulling together a brand-new team, and giving the returning crew a fresh start in a brilliant workspace.”

Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes Brewery, said: “The Boathouse is a flagship site for us and we are setting the bar high. All major building work is now complete, including the main repairs and the brand-new extension. When guests walk through the front door, the layout is designed so you look straight past the main bar right out onto the breathtaking estuary views.

“We saw how well received The Harry Beswick was when we launched it three years ago, and we are putting that exact same level of premium investment into its sister pub. A proper destination pub needs to reflect its local surroundings. We are fully on track for our mid-June opening date and want that immediate ‘wow factor’ when regulars walk back through the doors.”

When it re-opens later this month, the pub will feature seasonal menus and chef specials alongside Hydes’ traditional cask ale selection. The project has also opened up 25 new hospitality jobs for the local area across both the kitchen and front-of-house teams.