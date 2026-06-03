Hospitality Brain Drain Accelerates Amid Tighter Skilled Worker Visa Restrictions

Share Post Share Email

The hospitality industry is facing a significant brain drain after Skilled Worker Visa applications dropped by 94 percent this year, following the government’s crackdown on immigration.

Home Office data analysed by law firm Reiss Edwards shows multiple industries, including construction, manufacturing and the arts, could also be facing a substantial talent shortage, as applications dropped across sectors during January – March 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The fall in applications is yet another blow to industries already facing severe talent shortages and significant hiring costs, after the government significantly tightened visa rules by raising salaries and increasing skill levels in a bid to reduce net migration.

The data also revealed the construction industry has seen a 54 percent decline, with applications in the manufacturing sector down 41 percent and the arts down 50 percent during the first quarter of 2026.

The drop in overseas talent applying to work in the UK comes after lawyers say the skilled worker salary increase, implemented in July 2025, is cited as the main reason clients are seeking legal help following a visa refusal in the last six months.

Amar Ali, director of Reiss Edwards, said: “Industries were already suffering with a talent drain at the start of this year, as they grapple with the complex restrictions and a hike in costs, including last year’s salary increase to £41,700. We are hearing from companies that feel the sponsorship process is stacked against them, almost making it impossible to sponsor someone they genuinely and desperately need.

“We fear we are now seeing the knock-on effect of the government’s crackdown play out in full force. Those who have gone down this visa route have also encountered significant problems. We are hearing weekly from individuals and businesses who are facing visa refusals due to the new salary increase imposed last year. The system is becoming impenetrable.”

The data also reveals that the decline has nearly doubled in the hospitality sector, compared to the last quarter of 2025, when applications decreased by 50 percent from October to December.

Amar Ali added: “The situation is getting worse, year on year, with no indication from the government on how they plan to fill critical roles in vital industries in the short-to-medium term. Our clients are having to jump through hoops and pay ever-increasing fees to stay, in this short-sighted attempt to focus on domestic hiring.

“Trying to ascertain if a company can sponsor someone can be difficult. For example, if an organisation wants to sponsor a chef, there are multiple answers to the basic question.

“For example, if a worker was granted before April 2024, they can be sponsored with a salary of £31,300, but if they were granted after April 2024 but before July 2025, they can be sponsored with a salary of £41,700. If a worker has never been granted a work visa, they cannot be sponsored as of July 22, 2025.”

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), the public body that advises the government on migration issues, also published a technical note this month proposing changes to the way salary thresholds are calculated. As an illustrative figure, they proposed that salary thresholds for the Skilled Worker Visa could climb to £44,000.

Amar Ali adds: “Our clients across multiple sectors are finding it increasingly difficult to justify seeking talent abroad as the costs continue to rise and the system feels as if it is stacked against them.

“If this trend continues, the UK could no longer be viewed as a desirable place to live and work, having a detrimental impact on the future of our economy.”