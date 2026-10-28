Hospitality’s Festive Trading Peak Extends Beyond December, Square Data Reveals

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Hospitality businesses should look beyond December when preparing for the festive trading season, with new analysis from payments platform Square identifying a series of major trading peaks spanning November, December and January.

The findings, based on transactions recorded between 1 November 2025 and 31 January 2026, suggest that opportunities to increase sales extend well beyond the traditional Christmas rush, with Saturdays accounting for 11 of the 12 busiest trading days identified.

The second Saturday in December, 13 December, topped the rankings, with transactions among UK food and drink sellers 67% higher than the average trading day across the period.

However, the second Saturday in November, 8 November, was almost as busy, recording transaction levels 65% above the average. The final Saturday of January, 31 January, ranked third, with activity 61% higher than the typical trading day.

The results indicate that seasonal spending can build earlier than many operators might expect and continue into the new year, potentially creating additional opportunities for pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality businesses to generate revenue.

November featured prominently in the rankings, with every Saturday during the month appearing among the 12 busiest trading days.

The first Saturday of November, 1 November, recorded transactions 57% above the period average, matching the levels seen on 15 and 29 November. The final Friday of the month, 28 November, was the only weekday to feature in the top 12, with transactions 39% above average.

The late-November result may be of particular interest to operators planning corporate Christmas parties and group bookings, although the figures alone do not establish the reasons behind the increased activity.

December remained a crucial period, with 13 December taking the top position. The first Saturday of the month, 6 December, ranked fourth overall, with transactions 59% above average.

The third Saturday, 20 December, placed ninth, recording an increase of 49%.

The data also points to continued trading potential after Christmas. The final two Saturdays of January both featured in the top 12, with 24 January recording transactions 50% above average and 31 January reaching 61% above average.

The third Saturday of the month, 17 January, also made the list, with activity 46% above the period average.

While the figures do not establish why customers continued spending during January, the results suggest that operators should consider the post-Christmas period when planning promotions, staffing and stock levels, rather than concentrating resources exclusively on December.

For businesses operating on tight margins, identifying likely peaks in demand can help inform decisions on staff rotas, purchasing, menu planning and opening hours. However, individual venues will need to assess their own trading patterns, customer base and local demand when applying the findings.

Robert White, executive director at Square UK, said: “The trading peak now stretches well beyond the traditional December rush. Every Saturday in November makes an appearance in the top 12 trading days of the three-month festive period.

“This means operators have about four weeks to get fully prepped with seasonal menus, drinks, ingredients and staff rotas to make the most of the period.”