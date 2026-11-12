Oldham Community Pub Reopens Following Makeover

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The Townhall Tavern, located on Yorkshire Street in Oldham, officially reopened on Thursday 29th October following an investment of £308,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar is community hero, Michelle Charlton, who brings a wealth of industry experience and local knowledge to The Townhall Tavern. Her expertise, combined with her energy and enthusiasm, will enable her to create a lively social hub for local residents to enjoy, further cementing the pub at the heart of the local community.

Michelle Charton, Operator of The Townhall Tavern, said: “It’s been brilliant to finally open the doors to The Townhall Tavern, and the response from the local community has been fantastic so far. It’s been great to see familiar faces returning alongside plenty of new ones, all enjoying the pub’s new look. We’ve got lots of great entertainment and sport lined up in the weeks ahead, so I’d encourage everyone to pop in and see what we’ve got on. I would like to say a huge thank you to the whole team at the pub and also the team at Proper Pubs for helping make it all possible.”

On top of the fantastic drinks selection, the operator has a busy schedule of entertainment planned for customers to enjoy including regular live music, karaoke, quiz nights, pool teams, and darts teams.

Michelle is also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank. Going forward, she also hopes to support several local causes close to the community’s heart.

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s fantastic to see The Townhall Tavern open and thriving after its refurbishment. The Halloween reopening night with live music was a great celebration, and it was brilliant to see the local community come out to show their support. Michelle has done a superb job bringing the refurbishment to life, and I’m sure it will be a real hub for the community for many years to come. On behalf of myself and the whole team at Proper Pubs, we’d like to wish her and the team every success for the future.”