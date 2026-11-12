Liverpool Leads on Group Dining as Leeds Diners Book on the Fly, EatClub Data Shows

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EatClub has published its first Restaurant Index, an analysis of dining behaviour across its UK operating cities that shows how eating out varies from one city to the next.

Liverpool emerged as the most sociable dining city. Diners there are 62% more likely than Londoners to eat out in groups of four or more.

Bristol follows at 48%, then Cardiff (29%), Manchester (25%) and Leeds (20%), all measured against London.

London bucks the trend, with smaller tables increasingly common. Solo diners’ share of tables at the same restaurants on the app has risen by almost a fifth year on year.

Weekday lunchtime dining in the capital is up nearly 50% on last year, while evening visits have not seen a comparable increase.

Half of Leeds diners decide to eat out just 35 minutes before taking their seats, the shortest lead time in the index. The lead times for the other cities are:

• London: 38 minutes

• Cardiff: 38 minutes

• Manchester: 38 minutes

• Liverpool: 61 minutes

• Bristol: 61 minutes

The index also tracked the seasonal shift away from summer’s casual favourites, such as fried chicken, towards more substantial sit-down meals.

In London, steakhouses’ share of dining is up 41% on summer. Italian (down 5%), Indian (down 4%) and Chinese (down 3%) all dipped slightly.

Other cities show distinct preferences:

• Leeds: Indian restaurants up 40% on summer

• Manchester: Middle Eastern up 24%

• Cardiff: Italian up 27%

• Bristol: Asian cuisine up 26%

• Liverpool: breakfast and brunch up more than 70%

Jamie Crummie, UK managing director of EatClub, said: “Britain’s dining habits are ever-changing, and restaurants can’t afford to stand still. That’s why we’ve launched the EatClub Restaurant Index, to give the industry a clearer picture of changing customer behaviour and help them turn otherwise empty tables into opportunities.

“With the hospitality industry continuing to face significant cost pressures, being able to respond to how people want to dine, whether that’s a spontaneous dinner, a table for one or a big night out with friends, is more important than ever.”