Portsmouth Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £130,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub The Meon on Meon Road in Milton, Portsmouth will officially reopen at midday on Saturday 8th August following an impressive investment of £130,000 from Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub company.

Licensee Rachel Pitt hopes the refurbishment will bring a new lease of life to the pub, with a modernised feel and fresh look – whilst still retaining its original, characterful features – enabling the pub to continue its tradition of being the go-to community hub for local residents.

Internally, the pub has undergone a complete refurbishment to include new fixtures, decor and bespoke darts area. Externally, the Meon has been completely refreshed to include new lighting and a fresh coat of paint to welcome visitors.

Rachel has been the licensee at The Meon for over eleven years and going forward, she is committed to maintaining the community spirit and sports focused style of the pub.

Rachel commented: “It’s been amazing to see the transformation of the pub over the past few weeks. I hope customers old and new will love the new look when they visit. I’ve enjoyed my time at The Meon so far, and I am now excited for the future of this great pub.

“We are massive supporters of Portsmouth FC and can’t wait for the start of the season. We also have a highly successful football team as well as a thriving golf society to welcome back. The Meon has always been successful due to our loyal customers, and I hope this will continue for many years to come. Our fantastic team of bar staff can’t wait to welcome everyone back into the pub”

Stuart Watts, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “It’s brilliant to see the Meon opening its doors again after such a fantastic transformation, where Rachel and the team have put in an incredible amount of hard work to make sure every detail is just right. This pub is a vital part of the local community, and I have no doubt that the team here will be looking after locals for a long time to come. On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I want to wish Rachel and the entire team all the best for the future.”