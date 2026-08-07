Lunch is the Biggest Growth Opportunity as Britain’s Eating Habits Shift

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The British eating day is consolidating around its centre, according to new consumer research, with lunch becoming the fastest-growing meal occasion as breakfast and late-night eating fall into decline.

The latest Emerging Trends report from consumer intelligence business, Vypr, found that while dinner remains the cornerstone of the British weekday, lunch is experiencing the strongest growth of any meal. Nearly one in five consumers (19%) say they eat lunch more often than they did a year ago, compared with 14% who report eating dinner more frequently.

The trend is particularly pronounced among younger adults, with 33% of 25-34-year-olds and 30% of 18-24-year-olds saying they now eat lunch more often than a year ago. This is the key demographic responsible for much of the UK’s out-of-home food spending.

Despite the changing patterns, dinner remains Britain’s most important meal. Almost three-quarters (74%) of adults eat dinner on a typical weekday, while 62% identify it as their most important meal.

However, the report suggests the real commercial opportunity lies elsewhere.

While the dinner occasion is not slowing down, consumer eating habits are increasingly concentrating around the middle of the day. This is creating new opportunities for restaurants, cafés, pubs and QSR operators to strengthen their lunchtime offering and to stay competitive against meal deal buyers.

By contrast, breakfast is losing momentum. Almost a quarter (24%) of consumers say they now eat breakfast less often than a year ago, while 17% report eating a smaller breakfast and 13% say they have started skipping it altogether.

Among 18-24-year-olds, breakfast skipping rises to 30%, highlighting a significant generational shift away from the traditional three-meal structure.

The research suggests the UK’s eating day is effectively being compressed, with consumers eating later in the morning, earlier in the evening and reducing food occasions at both ends of the day.

This changing behaviour is already influencing the market. In recent months, major QSR operators including Greggs, Pizza Hut and Pret A Manger have independently converged on lunchtime meal deals priced at around the £5 mark, signalling a shared commercial belief that lunchtime is becoming the day’s most competitive occasion.

The research also found that Britain’s eating habits are becoming more structured than commonly assumed. Nearly four in ten adults (39%) eat two proper meals on a weekday, while 37% eat three, suggesting consumers are replacing traditional meal occasions with fewer, more intentional eating moments supplemented by planned snacks.

Joel Dixon, hospitality lead at Vypr, said: “For years, breakfast has been a core growth occasion, but consumers are now telling us a different story. Britain’s eating day is shifting towards the middle. The lunchtime offering is focussed on menu, price and promotion with meal deals helping to increase trade.

“Breakfast offerings need to be more innovative and on trend to capture the audiences and operators able to do this will drive incremental sales. Healthier options, such as high protein, high fibre, and added functionality including collagen and matcha will all appeal.”