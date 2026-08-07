Free Festival Toolkit Launched to Help Pubs Capitalise on Soaring Demand for Event-Led Trading

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With more consumers actively seeking out events in hospitality venues, HEINEKEN UK has launched a new Beerfest Manager’s Guide and supporting marketing resources to help and encourage more operators to tap into the beer festival opportunity, and drive footfall particularly during quieter times of year.

The guide comes as research shows more than two thirds (68%) of consumers visit hospitality venues for events at least once a month, demonstrating strong and sustained demand for experience-led occasions. Events also help attract larger groups, with 30% of consumers attending themed events as part of a group of five or more people, creating valuable opportunities to increase visits, dwell time and spend, particularly during quieter midweek trading periods.

Developed by HEINEKEN UK, the Beerfest Manager’s Guide provides practical advice for venues looking to launch their own beer festival-style event, from guided tasting sessions to more flexible formats that allow guests to explore at their own pace. The guide has been tailored to be as accessible as possible for publicans with events geared to the taps they already have, supplemented by packaged options to fill gaps where needed.

Free to download from www.eazle.co.uk/huk/en/beerfest-activation-guide alongside a suite of editable promotional assets, the guide is designed to help operators create engaging beer festival experiences that drive footfall, encourage discovery and generate incremental sales.

The free toolkit includes event planning guidance, beer tasting resources and ready-made marketing materials to help operators launch and promote their own Beerfest events.

Consumer appetite for discovery continues to grow, with 15% of consumers saying sampling is an important factor when choosing a drink and 14% actively looking for tasting notes[3]. By encouraging trial and exploration, operators can build confidence in different beer styles and drive repeat purchases beyond the event itself.

Serena Smith, Head of On-Trade Category at HEINEKEN UK, said: “Today’s consumers are looking for reasons to go out, and events remain one of the most effective ways for pubs to create excitement and drive visits.

“Beer festivals offer a fantastic opportunity for operators to bring people together, encourage discovery and showcase the quality and diversity of their beer range.

“The Beerfest guide has been designed to be simple, flexible and accessible for venues of all sizes. For operators, it’s a straightforward way to turn beer into an experience rather than just a purchase, creating occasions that drive footfall, increase engagement and give customers a reason to return.

“The opportunity isn’t simply to sell more beer; it’s to create memorable experiences that encourage people to stay longer, discover something new and come back again. Beer remains one of the biggest drivers of sales in hospitality, and by helping consumers discover something new, operators can turn a single event into long-term loyalty.”