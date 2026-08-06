New Chapter as Mayfair’s Oldest Pub Set for Refurb

Images credit: Shepherd Neame

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Mayfair’s oldest surviving pub is set to begin an exciting new chapter as the Coach and Horses undergoes a major refurbishment designed to enhance the customer experience while preserving the character and heritage that have defined it for almost 300 years.

Just a stone’s throw from Berkeley Square, the Grade II-listed Coach and Horses in Hill Street has welcomed generations of customers since 1744, earning its reputation as one of London’s most authentic and characterful traditional pubs.

The pub closed on Saturday (August 1), and will reopen on Tuesday, August 25 following completion of the refurbishment. Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has carefully planned the project to celebrate the pub’s rich heritage while sensitively refreshing it for the future.

Externally, the building will undergo a complete redecoration, featuring a bespoke handcrafted swing sign and a traditional red lantern above the entrance. The pub’s iconic barrels will remain at the heart of its outdoor space, complemented by new heated awnings to ensure customers can enjoy the terrace throughout the seasons.

Inside, refreshed décor, new flooring, wall finishes and carefully chosen furniture will create a warm and welcoming environment, while the pub’s much-loved listed bar will be carefully preserved. The customer toilets will also be fully refurbished as part of the project.

The reopening will also see the launch of a new food offer centred around speciality flatbreads and charcuterie boards, complementing Shepherd Neame’s range of award-winning Kentish ales and lagers, premium English wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Shepherd Neame’s Retail Operations Director Shane Godwin said: “The Coach and Horses is one of London’s great historic pubs, and we’re delighted to be investing in its future.

“Our aim is to preserve everything that makes this pub so special while creating an experience that reflects modern Mayfair. The refurbishment will respect the building’s remarkable heritage while enhancing the food and drink offer, improving customer comfort and ensuring the Coach and Horses continues to thrive for generations to come.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back when we reopen later this month to enjoy the next chapter in the story of Mayfair’s oldest surviving pub.”

The project forms part of Shepherd Neame’s ongoing investment in its premium London estate, following refurbishments at the Hoop and Grapes, The Tom Cribb, The Westminster Arms, The White Horse and Bower and the acquisition of the Bishops Finger in Smithfield.