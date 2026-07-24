Proper Pubs Awards Gala Return For A Second Year

Photo credit: Proper Pubs

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Proper Pubs has announced the return of its ‘Proper Pubs Awards Gala’, to celebrate the achievements of its operators within its 200 pub estate across England, Scotland and Wales.

The gala, taking place at the CASA Hotel in Chesterfield on Thursday 30th July 2026, will present 11 prestigious awards, including:

• Proper Pubs Pub of the Year

• New Proper Pub of the Year

• New Operator of the Year

• Sports Pub of the Year

• Marketing and Events Pub of the Year

• Community Pub of the Year

• The Gold Standard (Audit) Pub of the Year

• Sales Performance Pub of the Year

• Entertainment Pub of the Year

• Gaming Pub of the Year

• Outstanding Achievement Award

This year there are 48 finalists across the 11 categories. These finalists will host site visits where they will be judged by members of Proper Pubs’ senior leadership team. In addition to category winners, Proper Pubs will also crown an ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ and a ‘Proper Pubs’ Pub of the Year’ to recognise the operators and sites who are going the extra mile for their communities.

Nathan Wall, Managing Director of Proper Pubs, said: “Proper Pubs sit at the heart of local communities, and are always looking for ways to bring people together and give back, so it’s only right that we acknowledge these incredible achievements.

“Our operators are the beating heart of our organisation, and we are so proud of all the work they do day in and day out. We are privileged to have so many fantastic pubs and this was reflected in the number of submissions we received and how difficult it was to narrow it down to just 48 finalists. I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone who entered and to congratulate every Proper Pubs operator for all their incredible work.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Proper Pubs team, I would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck, and I look forward to celebrating with them at the end of the month.”

Proper Pubs is always looking for ways to support its communities through an annual schedule of events and fundraising initiatives.

“This year over Easter it collected 21,619 Easter eggs donated to local charities and in 2025 operators collected 17,500 selection boxes to donate to local charities and communities in need for Christmas, as well as raising £80,255 for Admiral Taverns’ charity partner, Claire House Hospice.

“Furthermore, last year, Proper Pubs also successfully donated enough food to local foodbanks across the UK to feed 1,300 people for a week and has also been recognised in the UK-wide defibrillator installation campaign.”

Proper Pubs Gala Awards Finalists

New Proper Pub of the Year

Empire Grimsby

Royal Oak, Ashton under Lyme

Wellington, Liverpool

New Operator of the Year

Ashwood, Stourbridge

Cannon Wellingborough

Dog & Partridge, Wigan

Griffin, Mold

Oddfellows, Eccles

Travellers rest, Featherstone

Woodman, Waterloovillle

Sports Pub of the Year

Fox and Elm, Gloucester

Little Oak, Chester

Market Tavern, Hindley

Miners Arms, Eston

Parkhall Tavern, Mansfield

Queens Park Café, Glasgow

Vic, Blackburn

Marketing and Events Pub of the Year

Chrystal Bell, Glasgow

Church Inn, Swinton

Lancaster Gate, Preston

Mitre, Chorley

Queens, Bredbury

Community Pub of the Year

Ashmore, Wolverhampton

Brown Cow, Liverpool

Lamb, Bolton

New Inn, Mansfield

Old Ball, Smallshaw

Rhoden, Oswestwisle

Strawberry Gardens, Manchester

Gold Standard Pub (Audit) of the Year

Canal Turn, Leigh

Entwistle, Darwen

Original Keys, Driffield

Princes Feathers, Hinkley

Reindeer, Mansfield

Sales Performance Pub of the Year

Chrystal Bell, Glasgow

Haven Arms, Grimsby

Man of Iron, Stapleford

The Oak, Borhamwood

White Swan, Warley

Wonder, Tividale

Y Pentan, Mold

Entertainment Pub of the Year

Alma, Bolton

Ashwood, Stourbridge

Horseshoe Bar, Motherwell

Pineapple, Shaw

Rosies Tavern, Darlington

Town Hall Tavern, Oldham

Y Pentan, Mold

Gaming Pub of the Year

Gamull, Preston

Lamb, Bolton

Lord Nelson, Gorton

White Horse, Gosport

Wonder, Tividale

Outstanding Achievement Award