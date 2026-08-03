Punch Pubs & Co Acquires The Vine Inn Pub in Retford

Image credit: Punch Pubs & Co

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Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of The Vine Inn in Retford.

The town centre pub will continue to be run by veteran Publican Kenny Hunt, who has been behind the bar for over three decades.

Speaking about the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Acquisitions Manager, Henry Boshier, commented: “This is an exciting opportunity for Punch, and I’m delighted to welcome The Vine into our Punch family. As always, it remains our priority to ensure this pub continues to thrive at the heart of its community, under the continued leadership and guidance of Kenny, who I do not doubt will continue to see the pub through to success.”

A long-standing feature of the town’s High Street, The Vine features an open-plan social space and a barstool-lined bar with darts boards and pool tables at the rear. Known for its lively entertainment schedule and live sports, it attracts both regular visitors to the town and locals alike.

Punch Pubs Operations Manager, David Hill added: “I have known Kenny for many years, he’s a great guy and he has done a superb job in creating a welcome atmosphere at the pub over the last 32 years. I’m looking forward to working with him again.”