Finalists Announced for NACC Care Chef of the Year 2026 Competition

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The National Association of Care Catering (NACC) has announced the 12 finalists who will be competing for this year’s NACC Care Chef of the Year crown in October.

Three semi-finals took place on 21st, 22nd and 23rd July, with members from across the NACC regions competing in the South, Midlands and North of the country.

The close-fought regional semi-finals saw the contestants use their skills to create a delicious, attractively presented and nutritionally balanced two-course menu in 90 minutes. Their chosen main and dessert needed to be suitable for service users in a care setting, with the combined food cost for both courses coming in at no more than £4.50 per head based on three portions, reflecting the tight budgets care chefs often have to contend with. The menu also had to feature at least one product from headline sponsor Unilever Food Solutions’ sector-relevant catering range.

Head Judge Steve Munkley MBE, Vice President of the Craft Guild of Chefs, and his team of experienced judges were looking for clear nutritional understanding of the dishes being prepared, plus culinary flair through flavours, menu balance and visual appeal, as well as waste management and hygiene best practice.

The chefs who impressed the judges most will compete again at a grand final on 14th October at Loughborough College. They are:

• Nigel Cooke, Head Chef, Eastcote Park and Oakley Grange, Cinnamon Care Collection

• Matthew Dodge, Executive Chef, Loveday & Co

• Richard Glover, Group Catering Manager, Ashbouren Lodge Care Home, Milford Care

• Gareth Johns, Chef, Heathland House, Cinnamon Care Collection

• Majlinda Ndoj, Chef Manager, Birchstone Care, White Oaks (Compass Group UK & I)

• Darren Nelson, Head Chef, Trymview Hall, Care UK

• Max Neumann, Head Chef, PJ Care

• Tomasz Niedzwiecki, Chef Manager, Richmond Villages (part of Bupa)

• Giuseppe Priolo, Head Chef, Cinnamon Care Collection

• Graham Watson, Head Chef, Lauder Lodge, Care UK

• Tristan Welch, Executive Chef, KYN

• Steven Wright, Group Executive Chef, Caring Homes

Head Chef Steve Munkley said: “We saw some phenomenal dishes in the semi-finals; I can tell you the standard was lifted to another level this year! Out of 12 excellent finalists, the winner will be whoever is on their game at the grand final.”

Neel Radia, National Chair of the NACC, said: “Huge congratulations to our 2026 Care Chef of the Year finalists. This competition aims to raise the profile of care catering by demonstrating the high standards and wide skill set that chefs in the care sector display every day to deliver a fantastic meal experience for their service users. I’m delighted to say we have just witnessed the most amazing passion, flair and nutritional knowledge from all the chefs who took part in the semi-finals and I can’t wait to see our 12 talented and inspirational finalists pull out all the stops in October!”