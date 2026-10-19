Tamworth Community Pub Reopened Following Major Investment

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The Tame & Anker, located on Ellerbeck, officially reopened on Friday 9th October following a transformational investment of £350,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Behind the bar are operators Carly and Pedro Costa, who are new to the industry but live very locally. Their energy and enthusiasm for the pub and the area enables them to create a lively social hub for customers to enjoy, further cementing the pub at the heart of the local community.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new fixtures and fittings and an updated bar area.

Outside, the Tame and Anker includes a brand-new pergola, as well as new seating, signage and lighting to give customers the chance to enjoy some outdoor space.

Carly Costa, Operator of the Tame and Anker, said: “It was great to see people visit and experience the finished pub for the first time. The refurbishment has given the Tame and Anker a fresh new look while retaining the character that makes it an important part of the community.”

The operators will host a busy schedule of entertainment for customers to enjoy including quiz nights, darts and pool teams and book clubs for starters, and are also hoping to support all aspects of community life by hosting get together mornings for the elderly, and collecting food to donate to the local foodbank.

Going forward, they also hope to support The Heart of Tamworth and Simon’s Heros with organising charity events and raising money towards a defibrillator.

Matt Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It has been a real pleasure to welcome Carly and Pedro to the Tame and Anker. It was fantastic to see the refurbishment come together so well in the end, and the opening night was a great success.

Bringing people together and creating vibrant community hubs is at the heart of what we do, and we are so glad to see another successful community pub opening.”