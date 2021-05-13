All Marston’s Pubs Set To Reopen Across England

Share Tweet Share Email

Marston’s has confirmed that all of its pubs in England will be able to reopen for both indoor and outdoor service from Monday 17th May. All pubs will adhere to government guidance when they reopen.

Table service will take place, but guests will also have the option to order via Marston’s online ordering system called ‘Marston’s Tap’.

The online platform is available across the majority of Marston’s pubs and a full rollout is underway following its success. Customers can book a table prior to their visit, but this is not essential and walk ins are welcome for both food and drink.

The outdoor facilities which opened in April are still available across a wide selection of Marston’s pubs for those who are happier socialising outdoors. Ralph Findlay, Marston’s CEO, said:

“It’s fantastic that our pubs can reopen, inside and out. Over the past few weeks, we have seen people visit pub gardens, come rain or shine, for the pure enjoyment of socialising with friends and family. Our teams can’t wait to fully open the doors and welcome back guests, it’s been a long time coming and we encourage everyone to safely visit and support their local.”