PUB22 Joins Forces With Hotel, Restaurant & Catering

PUB22 will take place as part of Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) when the event returns to ExCeL London in March next year, organiser Montgomery Group has announced.

The partnership will bring together innovative suppliers, insightful talks, speakers and discussions along with industry-leading research, continuing to be a vital event for the pub and bar sector.

Visitors to the event from the pub and bar sector will benefit from relevant, tailored on-stage content and will have access to the wide array of relevant industry suppliers across both HRC and International Food & Drink Event (IFE). The show will also see the return of the popular Taproom feature, where visitors can sample new and exciting beer and cider brands.

HRC Event Manager Ronda Annesley commented: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming PUB22 to Hotel, Restaurant & Catering. It’s an event that has always had a passionate and loyal audience and we want to reassure them that it will still be the number one event for pub and bar professionals to do business.

“PUB22 clearly has a lot of synergies and crossover with the HRC audience and both events are going to benefit hugely from the diverse range of products and content on offer. We can’t wait to see the hospitality industry back together, making those all-important face-to-face connections.”

As part of bringing PUB22 to life at the event, HRC has also confirmed an expansive new partnership with On-Trade Consultancy that will see the bespoke hospitality agency running guided ‘Pub Crawls’ around the event exploring categories such as tech, ready-to-drink, spirits and more.

The On-Trade team will be instrumental in bringing a wealth of exciting drinks start-ups to the event as part of the On-Trade Pavilion, where visitors will be able to find a range of suppliers completely new to the show.

The agency will also be bringing over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry to key sessions on the main stage aimed specifically at publicans and bar owners, discussing some of the most vital issues facing the pub and bar sector plus the trends, topics and products that will be making waves in 2022 and beyond.

Annesley said: “On-Trade will be bringing a vast amount of industry knowledge and expertise to the 2022 event. They work with some of the most exciting, up-and-coming drinks brands in the UK and internationally and have unique insights into what makes this vibrant sector tick.”

Matt Steinhofel, Managing Director of On-Trade Consultancy, added: “I am delighted that OTC is involved with PUB 22 at HRC next March. We are excited to be changing up the way traditional pub trade shows are run by adding innovative new drink products and tech services and interesting guest speakers along with an informative and engaging ‘Pub Crawls’ for attendees.”

PUB22 will be coming to Hotel, Restaurant & Catering on 21-23 March 2022. To register your interest or learn more about exhibiting, head to www.hrc.co.uk.