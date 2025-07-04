BII Announces New Chair Elect

Share Post Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) has announced their new Chair Elect Clive Price of Barons Pub Company.

The position will be formalised at the BII AGM on 9th September, when Clive will officially take over from Mark Robson, who has supported the BII team brilliantly over a highly successful two terms.

CEO, Steve Alton commented:

“Clive is a hugely experienced operator, having established Barons Pub Company in 2000, and grown the business to 11 sites across Surrey, Berkshire and West Sussex. As an award-winning operator, his breadth of experience in the pub sector provides an excellent grounding for him as he prepares to lead the board of Trustees at the BII and offer support and guidance to the Senior Leadership Team.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to Mark Robson, who has given me invaluable support since I came on board as CEO. We never underestimate the value of the time and commitment our Chair and our board of Trustees give freely to the us as volunteers, all for the betterment of the BII and the pub sector as a whole.”

Mark Robson, Managing Director of New Dawn Pubs and current BII Chair said:

“I have no doubt that Clive will be an excellent Chair, providing Steve and the whole team at the BII with support and vital insight as an experienced multiple operator. It has been a real privilege to be part of the BII over my terms as Chair and I wish Clive all te best as he takes the role on.”