Fishermann Pub Group Opens Third Site Following £550,000 Investment With Star

Hertfordshire pub operator Fishermann Pub Group is opening its second site with Star Pubs & Bars – The Rose & Crown at Welwyn – following a £550,000 joint refurbishment. The project has transformed the previously wet-led local into a great quality village pub serving food. Twenty new jobs have been created.

Fishermann now has three leased pubs and plans to take on further sites with development opportunities.

The revamp of The Rose & Crown has completely upgraded the 17th century Grade II listed pub whilst retaining original features such as flagstone floors and an inglenook fireplace. A kitchen extension has been built so that freshly prepared homemade food can be introduced. The pub has a sports bar with two screens, plus a lounge bar with open fires, comfortable sofas and tables for dining.

Says Fishermann Pub Group co-founder Pete Mann: “We snapped up The Rose & Crown as soon as we saw it. It’s a beautiful village pub with fantastic potential. It fits our business model perfectly. We create traditional pubs that cater for every occasion and generate a continual supply of non-seasonal trade. We aim to tick all the boxes whether people want a morning coffee, a good meal out, a pint and a chat or to host a function.

“We’re delighted to have another pub with Star. They’re fantastic to work with; it’s a real business partnership. Refurbishing The Rose & Crown was a major project involving in-depth liaison with the local planning department to ensure the character of the pub and barn were preserved. Star has been incredibly supportive throughout and made the whole process as pain-free as possible.”

Comments Star Pubs & Bars regional operations director Richard Campbell: “Fishermann pubs have a good mix of income streams and are strong businesses that are really popular with customers, too. Their vision for the Rose & Crown is spot on; the offer is just what local residents want and looks set to be a real success. It has been great to invest with the Fishermann team again and bring an underperforming pub back to life.”