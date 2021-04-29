Unilever Away From Home Helps The Sector Get Set For A Great British Summer

Share Tweet Share Email

With 2021 set to be the year of the ‘Great British Summer Staycation’ there has never been a more critical moment for hospitality and leisure as it welcomes back customers after twelve months of uncertainty. To help all sectors, including the care sector, gear up for a summer of success, Unilever Away From Home has expanded its roster to include its winning ice cream range and the world’s no.1 hygiene brand, Lifebuoy, as safety remains top-of-mind. It will also be launching a raft of innovation from the likes of Knorr, whilst helping outlets tap into the growing plant-based trend.

This summer, 49% of Brits expect to take the same or more breaks in the UK than previous years and many are keen to support local tourism and businesses that have been hard hit by a year of lockdown. With research predicting they will spend around £7.1bn – up 22% on 2019’s figure, it has never been more important to give consumers an experience they will remember – for all the right reasons. Housing some of the UK’s most recognisable and trusted brands, Unilever Away From Home is the partner of choice for those looking to get their business back into growth this summer.

Helping the sector open up safely

Safety remains a key concern for consumers with 57% saying cleanliness is an important factor for a good away from home experience. To tap into the growing need for trusted and safe solutions that reassure customers in a Covid world, Unilever has brought Lifebuoy, the world’s no.1 hygiene brand, into its Away From Home fold, helping customers feel safe and secure so they keep coming back for more.

Growing with Wall’s and the plant-based revolution

Unilever Away From Home will also bringing happiness to all as it adds its iconic ice cream portfolio to the offering. Summer is the peak season for impulse ice cream with 85% of sales happening between April and September. Providing a line-up which features 11 of the nation’s top 12 impulse ice cream brands, and with the predicted heat-wave on the horizon for a year of staycations, Unilever is on hand to help business bounce back stronger than ever.

According to Kantar, 12.3 million people in the UK are actively reducing red meat consumption, so whether it’s a care home, pub or high-end restaurant, consumers now, more than ever, expect to see meat-free alternatives on the menu. With brands such as The Vegetarian Butcher, Knorr Professional and Hellmann’s with its award-winning Vegan Mayonnaise, Unilever Away From Home is making it easy for chefs to make the switch to plant-based without sacrificing quality, taste or profit. Support is also offered through recipe and menu inspiration.

Capitalising on its scale and reach, Unilever Away From Home brings knowledge paired with inspiration to help chefs get creative in the kitchen and deliver food experiences that can’t be matched at home. With world-famous brands, including Hellmann’s, Knorr and The Vegetarian Butcher delivering great taste and quality, the addition of our famous Wall’s ice cream brands and iconic hygiene brand, Lifebuoy, means Unilever Away From Home is the best-all round solution to help all sectors bounce back stronger and more profitably, for a summer that sizzles.

Hazel Detsiny, VP of Food & Refreshment Away From Home at Unilever UK&I, says: “After a year of turmoil for the catering and hospitality industry, with out-of-home businesses having to quickly adapt to new protocols to keep their customers safe, followed by the uncertainty caused by lockdowns, we’ve all been looking forward to the sector opening up once more. As travel to foreign countries remains uncertain and with many holiday-makers hesitant to book trips abroad, we know businesses are looking for ways to maximise the UK tourist season. With our insight-led approach to help us spot trends, coupled with our famous brands for the best customer experiences, we’ve got everything covered to help businesses grow this summer.”

Underpinning all of this is Unilever’s commitment to be a ‘force for good’ within the sector. With kitchens set to be busier than ever, the #FairKitchens campaign from Unilever strives to build a positive culture to help its people thrive.