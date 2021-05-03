Will The Pandemic Derail GHG Emission Targets of the Hospitality Sector?

In 2017, ITP, which is now called the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, had laid out targets for the hotel industry based on the Paris inter-governmental climate agreement. Many hotel groups have come forward and declared their targets. For instance, the Marriott group had pledged to bring down its carbon footprint by 15 per cent between 2016 and 2025.The Hilton group has pledged to reduce its direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its hotel branches and sites by 61 per cent by 2030, taking 2008 as the base year.The IHG’s 2030 target is a 15 per cent emission cut, and a 46 per cent reduction in its franchised hotels, taking 2018 as the base year. As per the latest data of ITP, the sector has slashed emissions by 55 per cent since 1990, meeting its 2025 target already.

Apart from this, the industry had also pledged to reduce energy, water consumption, food wastage, bring down the use of single-use plastic, reducing operating and maintenance costs and raise awareness about sustainable practices. Food wastage is one of the biggest problems faced by the hospitality sector as the food we eat is responsible for global climate emissions of between 15 and 50 per cent. In 2020, the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said that the UK’s food and drink manufacturing sector was able to cut its emissions by some extent and intends to lower the emission by two-third by 2050.

AFTER THE PANDEMIC

Post pandemic, the situation has changed in a big way. As the hospitality sector is gradually reopening after a series of lockdowns and strict restrictions, the road to recovery will be a bit more challenging than the rest. Recently, the FDF, which has around 300 companies under its umbrella, said that the sector would meet its net-zero emission target by 2040.

But with the tough situation during and after the pandemic, where hospitality companies, pub and restaurant owners have lost more than £200 million a day, following green measures and reducing carbon foot-print will be a difficult task.