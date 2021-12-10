“As you were” No Further Restrictions in Wales for “At Least 7 Days”

Welsh Government announced that Wales will remain at Alert Level Zero after the latest review of the coronavirus regulations – with no extension of the Covid Pass to pubs, restaurants and cafes for at least seven days.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is urging everyone to have their Covid-19 booster vaccine as he warned Wales is facing a new wave of infections caused by the omicron variant.

Welsh Government has been considering extending the use of the Covid Pass in the hospitality sector, however, they will remain in place at cinemas, theatres, concerts and large events.

It is understood more regular reviews and updates – possibly weekly could be made if the threat from omicron changes the situation rapidly.

Despite no new rules the Welsh Government is advising:

People flow before they go. This means taking a lateral flow test before going out – whether that’s to a Christmas party; Christmas shopping; visiting friends or family; going to any crowded or busy place or before travelling.

If the test is positive, don’t go out. Arrange for a PCR test and self-isolate.

People to wear face coverings in pubs and restaurants, when they aren’t eating or drinking. Everyone must wear face coverings in most other indoor public places, in accordance with the law, including in cinemas and theatres.

The announcement that there would be no more restrictions on hospitality businesses in Wales has been welcomed by UKHospitality Cymru.

“It’s very welcome news indeed for our anxious, cash-strapped businesses,” said UKHospitality Cymru Executive Director, David Chapman. “More restrictions in Wales would have been very damaging at this crucial trading time.

“However, the new weekly reviews do add uncertainty and it is now essential that we remain restriction-free until the new year as businesses are reporting that revenues of around 20 per cent below expectation for this pivotal season, and that they are facing difficult commercial decisions going into 2022.

“We have been restricted, closed or trading below viability for more than 20 months and now the cupboard is bare. The festive season is not providing the safety net that we need to get us through the hard post-Christmas period, so I have today asked the Minister for the Economy to consider sector business rates support, support to retain VAT at 12.5 per cent, rent protection and a grants scheme to protect businesses and out employees going forward.”