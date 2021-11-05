Award-Winning Hertfordshire Pub Reopens After £200,000 Refurbishment

The Crooked Billet, a CAMRA Silver Award-winning community pub has received an investment of over £200,000 by leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns. The pub, located on the outskirts of Ware in Hertfordshire, is run by licensee, Beverley Gefaell and will reopen on Friday 5th November following a transformational refurbishment.

The newly renovated pub will see a full interior and exterior redecoration of the pub. Alongside the two indoor fireplaces, the pub will feature brand-new lighting, flooring and soft-furnishings to refresh and modernise the area. The outside of the pub will also receive a full redecoration to include new lighting and signage.

Beverley has lived in the surrounding area for over 20 years and has built strong relationships with the residents of Ware, having worked at the Crooked Billet for three years prior to taking over the pub in 2019. She recently led the pub to winning a Silver Award in CAMRA’s (Campaign for Real Ale) South Hertfordshire branch of its Pub of the Year Competition. Beverley’s experience and success in the hospitality industry, combined with her passion and knowledge of the local community, makes her the perfect licensee for The Crooked Billet.

Licensee, Beverley Gefaell, commented: “Pubs are about more than just beer, they’re the backbone of a community. A local business should look to give back to those in the local area and I want to try and bring the people of Ware together. I want everyone to feel welcome in The Crooked Billet, and for it to be a place where people can relax, unwind and enjoy themselves!”

Beverley’s vision for The Crooked Billet is to create a social hub that is accessible to all, so she has put forward two fantastic initiatives. Every Monday from 2pm-4pm Beverley hosts the ‘Nitter Natter’ group for all the local ladies to come down and have a gossip, and on Wednesday from 10:30-12pm she hosts the ‘Local Social’. This is a time for the older generations of Ware to come down and enjoy a chat, a brew and a piece of cake.

Mick Sheridan, Admiral Taverns Business Development Manager, said: “Beverley’s genuine passion for the pub industry is contagious! The locals adore her, and it’s quite clear that she really cares for them and what they want. Not only does she do a fantastic offering in The Crooked Billet, but she has fostered such a brilliant atmosphere too. I’m so pleased to have her on-board and I look forward to seeing her continue to take the pub forward.”

Throughout the pandemic, Admiral has taken a highly proactive and supportive approach towards its licensees, offering significant rent aid as well as specific reopening support, beer credits, online