Aylesbury Pub Reopens Following £250k Investment

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The Broad Leys pub in Aylesbury has reopened following a £250,000 investment by pub company Punch Pubs & Co.

The pub, on Wendover Road, has been taken over by new Management Partners John Hardy and Eleanor Guppy.

The couple have over 20 years’ experience running pubs and “fell in love” with the pub when they first visited. John explained, “We have a fantastic pub on our hands in an area we know well. We are confident the pub can build on the reputation it has by introducing a rhythm of community focussed events and evenings, offering great food and placing service as a top priority.”

The Broad Leys pub has undergone a full internal and external refurbishment. Guests are particularly fond of the large beer garden which is perfect for warm afternoons spent with family and friends.

Byron Thomas, Operations Manager at Punch Pubs & Co, said: “The Broad Leys has been a sleeping giant in Aylesbury and our transformation will bring the pub back to life. We have refreshed the signage, interior décor and bar areas and believe our guests will really like the changes.”

On John and Eleanor partnering with Punch, Byron said: “I’m delighted they have joined us at the Broad Leys. They have mountains of experience running successful pubs and I am confident we will enjoy working together.”