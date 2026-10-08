Ruth Hansom Crowned National Chef of the Year

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The wait is over. Following months of preparation, practising and an exhilarating final, the Craft Guild of Chefs has revealed Ruth Hansom, chef owner at Hansom Restaurant, as its newly crowned UK National Chef of the Year.

The announcement was made by Will Torrent in front of leading figures from across hospitality at an exclusive VIP celebration at The Orangery TCR, a restaurant by the Good Eating Company, following the final yesterday at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu London.

Widely regarded as one of the most sought-after accolades in the culinary profession, National Chef of the Year has celebrated the UK’s finest culinary talent for more than five decades. Taking the title places Ruth among an exceptional line-up of past winners and marks a career-defining moment for her.

It was an incredibly exciting contest, with Scott John-Hodgson, executive head chef, Solstice & House of Tides by Kenny Atkinson named runner-up. Tom Heywood, head chef/restaurant owner, Pignut & The Hare secured third place.

Ten talented finalists competed in the high-pressure cook-off under the watchful eyes of some of the UK’s most respected chefs including Chair of judges, Mark Birchall and Chair of pastry, Cherish Finden. The finalists were judged on every element of their performance, from flavour, creativity, technical skill and working practices to presentation and the ability to remain composed under pressure.

The winning three-course menu from Ruth included a starter of Isle of Mull Scallop, Girolle, Kohlrabi, Cobnut, a main course of Angus Pure Beef Fillet, Braised Cheek Cottage Pie, Beef Fat, Kuri Squash Fondant, Glazed Veal Sweetbread, Tail-end Tartare and finished with a dessert of Guanaja Dark Chocolate, Olive Oil and Foraged Bramble Mille Feuille. The dishes were presented on an Isla Glass Bowl, Ambience Wood Rim and Smoke Black tableware from Churchill.

As Chair of the Judges, Mark Birchall, chef patron of Moor Hall, said: “This was an exceptional final and the standard across the kitchen was incredibly high. Ruth stood out with a menu that showed confidence and skill. Every dish delivered on flavour and the execution was consistently strong from start to finish. Winning National Chef of the Year requires time and dedication throughout the year and then the ability to perform when the pressure is at its highest. Ruth thoroughly deserves this title and I’m excited to see what comes next for her.”

David Mulcahy, competition director of National Chef of the Year and vice-president of the Craft Guild of Chefs, added: “National Chef of the Year is one of the biggest achievements in a chef’s career and the final showed exactly why this competition holds such an important place in our industry. The talent and professionalism we saw from all ten finalists was outstanding. Congratulations to Ruth who is a truly deserving winner. This marks the beginning of an exciting year of opportunities. Her incredible talent, determination and dedication make her a brilliant ambassador for National Chef of the Year and for our profession.”

The journey to the title began with chefs creating a three-course menu inspired by this year’s theme, Our Sustainable Future. Following the initial judging stage, competitors progressed to live semi-finals before the final ten earned the opportunity to cook at Le Cordon Bleu London.

This year’s Hallgarten & Novum Wines Wine Pairing Award was won by Dan Conlon from Rafters in Sheffield. The award highlights the importance of understanding the relationship between food and wine. To mark the achievement, he received a magnum of Champagne.

Thanks to the support of the competition’s sponsors, the National Chef of the Year winner will enjoy an outstanding package of prizes. Thomas Foods International is offering an unforgettable all expenses paid trip to Australia whilst Essential Cuisine is giving an exclusive culinary trip to one of its European sites, combining food, culture and unforgettable dining experiences. Additional rewards include Michelin-starred dining experiences from Allan Reeder and St. Ewe, an immersive culinary journey to France with Valrhona, professional development funding from the Worshipful Company of Cooks, premium chef wear from Bragard and commemorative awards and vouchers from Churchill. The top three chefs will also receive Craft Guild of Chefs membership and Champagne from Hallgarten & Novum Wines with the two runners-up also receiving cash prizes from the Guild.

The winner is invited to launch their very own Dishpatch meal kit, sold alongside the likes of Michel Roux, Rick Stein and previous NCOTY Chair of Judges, Paul Ainsworth. Their National Chef of the Year winning dishes will feature on the menu, bringing their creations to food lovers across the country to enjoy at home.