BBPA Responds To UKInbound Immigration Report

The BBPA has responded to research published by UKinbound, which shows the Government’s proposed post-Brexit immigration system will have a detrimental impact on pubs. The research stated 70% of pubs are likely to experience a significant skill shortage if a £30,000 salary threshold is introduced for EU workers. Pubs are already facing a skills shortage and a survey of BBPA members across the UK showed that brewing and pubs employ 17% of their workforce from overseas, but this rises to 40% in metropolitan areas and in some areas such as kitchen staff, up to 80%.

The BBPA has previously called for a review of the £30,000 threshold for migrant workers. This review needs to recognise that the current average chef salary is lower than £30,000.

Furthermore, the BBPA have also previously called on the Migration Advisory Committee to extend the Shortage Occupation List to include chef-de-partie and kitchen porter roles.

The BBPA have also previously asked the Government to set lower salary threshold, less than £30,000 for Tier 2 migrant workers, which the BBPA argues will help the pub sector recruit the chefs.

The BBPA has also welcomed the proposal from UKinbound of quarterly independent reviews to ensure tourism sectors are not adversely affected to changes in immigration policy.

Andy Tighe, Policy Director at the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“This research clearly shows why UK pubs are right to be concerned about the impact of a £30,000 salary threshold for EU workers. The pub sector is working hard to attract more UK nationals to work in our industry, which the Tourism Sector Deal helps to achieve. However, it is vital that a post-Brexit migration system works for Britain’s pubs.”