Best And Worst UK Hotel Chains Revealed

Britannia has been rated the worst hotel chain in the UK once again. The budget brand is at the bottom of Which? Travel’s table of large UK hotel chains for the seventh year in a row, with customers describing its hotels as ‘dirty’ and ‘neglected’.

To make matters worse, 44% of guests said they experienced an issue or problem during their stay.

Britannia mustered just one star in most categories – including bedrooms, bathrooms, food and drink, cleanliness and value for money. Many customers complained of ‘tired’ and ‘rundown’ bedrooms, and ‘dirty’ bathrooms, with very few impressed with the food options.

Premier Inn: Best-rated UK hotel chain

At the other end of the spectrum from Britannia, Premier Inn scored an excellent 79%. As one customer put it: ‘You always know what you are getting at a Premier Inn. It’s not overly fancy but everything’s good quality, and at a very competitive price.’ Customers can expect a five-star bedroom with a comfy bed and a choice of pillows. A sparkling bathroom with an excellent shower is also a constant.

Premier Inn has achieved WRP status for the seventh year in a row. Wetherspoon Hotels: a surprise contender for the top spot Wetherspoon Hotels also received an excellent customer score, equalling Premier Inn with 79%. Customers raved about the chain’s ‘outstanding value for money’ and its central locations in ‘sympathetically converted’ period buildings. But the chain narrowly missed out on becoming a WRP because it only received three stars in the survey for cleanliness.

