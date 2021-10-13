BII Licensee Of The Year 2021 Finalists Announced!

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) is delighted to announce their six incredible finalists for this year’s Licensee of the Year competition.

Sponsored by Sky, the Licensee of the Year competition is widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK.

Since the launch in June this year, those working in the licensed trade were encouraged to enter on the basis of their involvement in their communities over the past 18 months, as well as in recognition of their resilience and diversification too.

This year, the entries have been of a particularly high standard, making it even more difficult for our team of judges to decide who to take through to the Finals.

Selected from a field of over two-hundred entrants, our six Finalists have been selected on the basis of their community impact, exceptional mystery diner visits, financial and web presence audits and face-to-face interviews in their pubs with judges, Sue Allen and Paul Pavli.

The 2021 Licensee of the Year Finalists are as follows:

Ellie & Matt Furzeman – The White Lion

Jason & Chris Black – The Pityme Inn

Mick & Sarah Dore – The Alexandra

Colum & Annemarie McCarthy – The Greyhound Hotel

Tom & James Bainbridge – The White Hart

Stephen & Rebecca Prince – The Grey Mare

To learn more about our Finalists, please visit our website:

https://www.bii.org/BII/Events-and-Awards/Licensee-of-the-Year-Award/BII/Events-Awards/LOYA-2021.aspx

Meet our LOYA 2021 Judges here: https://www.bii.org/BII/Events-Awards/LOYA-Judges-2021.aspx

Steven Alton, BII CEO commented: “Our Licensee of the Year Award is the most prestigious & hard fought award, showing the excellence in our sector. The final six are of an incredible standard.

“We are proud that the awards process this year, more than ever, is offering a value added experience to all those involved with business insight and the chance to evaluate your business available at every stage from mystery diner visits and feedback, right through to our final judging day at Sky HQ.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all involved and wish them the best of luck for the final stages of the competition.”

All six finalists will be presented with a trophy at the BII Winter Event on the 23rd November, where the winner of Licensee of the Year 2021 will be crowned.

The BII would like to thank everyone who has entered the competition this year. Keep your eyes peeled for another opportunity to enter in the New Year 2022.